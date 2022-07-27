Musical album ‘Aus Dogre Aan’ released | Dogra pride our honour, won't compromise: Devender Rana

Jammu, July 27: Stating that “the Dogra pride is our honour”, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Wednesday called for collective efforts to preserve the glorious Duggar heritage and promote one of the sweetest languages spoken beyond the territorial boundaries of the Jammu region.
“Mithi ae Dogra di boli te khand mithe log Dogre,” Rana said while releasing Dogri musical album “Aus Dogre Aa” here this afternoon. He added that the proud people of the land of warriors are highly assimilative in character and strong in their commitment. The history is replete with the sacrifices of Dogras in preserving the integrity and sovereignty of the nation and keeping the Tricolour aloft, he maintained.
BJP leader said: “Dogras believe in an inclusive way of life and respect all the languages but not at the cost of their pride and dominance over their culture, heritage and language”. However, he lamented over the growing trend of ignoring the mother tongue in the mistaken belief of English and other languages seen as a sign of modernity. Of course, there should be an intense urge to learn other languages but not at the cost of a mother tongue, he said.
Rana stated that the people of Jammu have always taken pride in their rich language, which has been a binding force between the communities, irrespective of religion or culture. The richness of this language got a fillip when Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi opened his speech in Dogri saying 'Aus Dogre Aan.....' at a mega event in a model village near here early this year.
Rana said that the Dogras were inheritors of a glorious saga of military power reflected by the bravery of General Zorawar Singh besides rich art and culture displayed by the likes of Padama Shri Padma Sachdev. The blend of valour and compassion is the hallmark of the glorious Duggar heritage.
He complimented the artists, musicians, writers and intellectuals for their proactive role in sustaining and promoting their art and culture, which is manifesting in the form of master piece writings, class musical albums and highly professional theatre presentations. While languages are essentially to bind the people together, music knows no barriers or boundaries as this touches the very core of heart of the music lovers, he said.
Devender Rana complimented and congratulated the entire production team for their great effort in bringing out the album, hoping that their journey in the field will see them scaling new heights. He wished them all the success in their endeavours. He said Dogri has immense potential to grow and all the concerned in various fields will have to work hard taking Dogra art and culture to the next level like the Punjabi Diaspora, which has succeeded in making a niche for the Punjabi in the world of cinema and music.
Responding to demand for setting up of a Dogri Satellite Channel, Rana assured that he will take up the matter with Lt Governor Manooj Sinha and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anarug Thakur.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal lauded the efforts of the youngsters in the field of art and culture through the mediums of theatre, music and literary pursuits.