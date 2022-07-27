Musical album ‘Aus Dogre Aan’ released | Dogra pride our honour, won't compromise: Devender Rana

“Mithi ae Dogra di boli te khand mithe log Dogre,” Rana said while releasing Dogri musical album “Aus Dogre Aa” here this afternoon. He added that the proud people of the land of warriors are highly assimilative in character and strong in their commitment. The history is replete with the sacrifices of Dogras in preserving the integrity and sovereignty of the nation and keeping the Tricolour aloft, he maintained.

BJP leader said: “Dogras believe in an inclusive way of life and respect all the languages but not at the cost of their pride and dominance over their culture, heritage and language”. However, he lamented over the growing trend of ignoring the mother tongue in the mistaken belief of English and other languages seen as a sign of modernity. Of course, there should be an intense urge to learn other languages but not at the cost of a mother tongue, he said.