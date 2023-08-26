Musical programme held in border village

Samba, Aug 26: To promote art and culture of the Union Territory of J&K, Sub-Office Kathua of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages today organised a musical programme at Villag Keso, Ramgarh in Vijaypur - the last village of District Samba and close to the Indo-Pak border.
The villagers highly cherished the high class programme organised by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages & hailed the Academy for bringing cultural activities to the border area.
The programme started with the Sufi kalam by Subash Chander & Party leaving everyone spellbound with their soulful voice. This was followed by the power packed performances of Renu Verma & Party, Neeraj Choudhary & Party, Kuldeep Kumar & Party, Sikander Singh & Party, Renu Devi & Party and Manzalla Devi & Party.