MVD Jammu imposes over Rs 6 lakh fine on traffic violators

Jammu, Feb 28: Two teams of Motor Vehicles Department headed by RTO, Jammu, Pankaj Bhagotra, laid special naka at different locations of Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu Srinagar National Highway to check visible offences under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.
During the checking, the enforcement drive was carried out at various locations of National Highway and more than 350 vehicles were checked. As many as 87 vehicles were compounded on the spot for Rs 2.59 lacs and 29 vehicles were challaned for which Rs 3.55 lacs is expected to be realized from challans for violations such as diversion of route permit, fare overcharging, carrying excess passengers, plying without fitness, without Permit, without Speed Limiting Device and protruding of rods.
The focus of the drive was on overcharging from passengers, Violation of Route Permit and overloading. On spot warnings were issued to the drivers of the vehicles to keep the documents of the vehicles intact.
The enforcement team consisted of Esha Chib ARTO (P), Pawan Sharma ARTO (G), Mohd. Saleem ARTO (HQ), Jammu, Tara Mani Sharma, ARTO (Flying Squad), Motor Vehicles Inspectors, Rajeev Kundal, Anupam Gandotra, Ranjeev Bhasin and other staff.