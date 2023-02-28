MVD Jammu imposes over Rs 6 lakh fine on traffic violators

The focus of the drive was on overcharging from passengers, Violation of Route Permit and overloading. On spot warnings were issued to the drivers of the vehicles to keep the documents of the vehicles intact.

The enforcement team consisted of Esha Chib ARTO (P), Pawan Sharma ARTO (G), Mohd. Saleem ARTO (HQ), Jammu, Tara Mani Sharma, ARTO (Flying Squad), Motor Vehicles Inspectors, Rajeev Kundal, Anupam Gandotra, Ranjeev Bhasin and other staff.