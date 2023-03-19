Mysterious death of cop in CBI custody | Magisterial probe ordered

“… the magisterial enquiry under section 176 CrPC is required to be conducted in the instant case for ascertaining the actual case of death and detailed report in the matter,” reads an order issued by the DM Kathua.

The order quoted a report of SSP Kathua i.e., death of Head Constable Mushtaq Ahmed (194-K) occurred in the custody of CBI Jammu team in suspicious circumstances and requested for initiation of magisterial enquiry under section 176 of CrPC.