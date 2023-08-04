Mysterious death of woman

Jammu, Aug 4: A protest demonstration was today held by the family members and relatives of a woman, who died under mysterious circumstances. They blocked Sidhra road that connects Srinagar –Jammu national highway.
Priya Chib, (32) daughter of Kuldeep Singh, and wife of Sushil Chamyal, resident of Sidhra had died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house yesterday following which the family members of the deceased woman alleged murder.
Today, the family members, and relatives of Priya Chib gathered at the residence of their daughter in laws house and staged a protest by blocking the main road of Sidhra for nearly 45 minutes.
However, they dispersed peacefully when police convinced them.Meanwhile, police have arrested three persons for their alleged role in the mysterious death of Priya Chib. The arrested persons include Susheel Singh, son of Satpaul Singh; Satpaul Singh, son of Dharam Singh and Madhu Chambyal, wife of Satpaul Singh, all residents of nearby Shiv Mandir in Sidhra.
They were arrested in a case under FIR Number 319 of 2023 under section 306/34 IPC at Police Station Nagrota.