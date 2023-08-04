Mysterious death of woman

Priya Chib, (32) daughter of Kuldeep Singh, and wife of Sushil Chamyal, resident of Sidhra had died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house yesterday following which the family members of the deceased woman alleged murder.

Today, the family members, and relatives of Priya Chib gathered at the residence of their daughter in laws house and staged a protest by blocking the main road of Sidhra for nearly 45 minutes.