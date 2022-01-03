Nagar Kirtan taken out in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 3: An impressive Nagar-Kirtan was today taken out in Jammu city by the members of Sikh community in connection with the ensuing birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj. Hundreds of people from various parts of Jammu participated in “Nagar Kirtan.”
The procession began from Chand Nagar Gurudwara. After passing through major areas of Jammu, it culminated at Nanak Nagar Gurudwara. During Nagar-Kirtan, Sikh youth displayed several acts of martial art (Ghatka). People and shopkeepers in various markets had erected stalls to offer ‘Sharbat’ and eatables to the people participating in ‘Nagar Kirtan.
Nagar Kirtan is a tradition involving the processional singing of holy hymns by a group in a residential area. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu is credited with introduction of custom of Nagar Kirtan, which included singing not only lyrical verses dedicated to Krishna but also chanting and singing them repetitively on the streets of city in form of a procession.