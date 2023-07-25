Narco-smuggling bid foiled in Jammu; smuggler killed: BSF

Srinagar, July 25: A Pakistani smuggler was killed as the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans foiled a narco-smuggling bid at the International Border in Jammu, officials said today.
“In the intervening night of 24/25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pak smuggler while he was trying to smuggle narcotics through Ramgarh border area,” said an official.
During initial search of the area, four packets of suspected narcotics, weighing approximately four kgs, were found along with the body of the Pak smuggler, he added.
Further search of the area is under progress, said the official.