Narco-terror is one of the biggest threats to society: J&K LG

"The integrity, dedication and professionalism of J&K Police are pivotal in the fight against terrorism. We all take pride in the excellence and professionalism displayed by J&K Police in handling narco-terrorism and enforcing the rule of law," said the Lt Governor.



The Lt Governor stressed upon the future-ready policing strategies to tackle the new forms of internal security challenges.



"These are challenging times for our police forces as the world today is facing conventional and non-conventional threats. We need to be vigilant and determined to neutralise the ecosystem providing ideological and financial support to terrorists," the Lt Governor said.

