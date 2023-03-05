Narcotics, weapons being air-dropped in border villages to fuel terrorism: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Mar 05: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that weapons and narcotics are being air-dropped through drones in border villages of Jammu to revive and fuel militancy in the UT where “a peaceful atmosphere is prevailing at present.”

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Jammu Marathon organized by the police, DGP Singh, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that at present peace is prevailing in J&K and militancy is at its lowest ebb. “Weapons fitted with drones along with huge consignments of narcotics are being air-dropped in border villages of Jammu. We have foiled many such bids and seized huge consignments of narcotics. Recently narcotics worth Rs 2 crore were seized,” the DGP said, adding that weapons are meant to be handed over to militants while narcotics is sold and money earned is being distributed among militants.