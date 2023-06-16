Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan awareness programme organised at Central Jail Jammu

Jammu, June 16: An awareness programme under ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan’ was organised on Friday organised at the Central Jail Jammu at Kotbhalwal, in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Unit Jammu.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a large number of jail inmates of all categories and prison staff attended the programme.
The team of artists from NCB Jammu presented a special Nukad Natak. The theme of the Natak emphasised the most obvious effects of drug abuse, which manifests in the individuals.
On the occasion officers of NCB and Jail delivered lectures and discussed how drug abuse inflicts immeasurable harm on public health and safety around the world, which threatens the peaceful development and smooth functioning of many societies. They evaluated the consequences of consuming drugs in different domains i.e health, public safety, crime, productivity and governance.
Jail officers/officials including Sr. Medical officers along with subordinate staff attend the programme