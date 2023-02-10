National Commission for Women, SWD, TISS hold meeting

The meeting, chaired by Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, representative of TISS, Mumbai and other concerned officers. Members of Special Cells for Women, Family Counselling Centre, One Stop Centres, 181 helpline, District Hub for Empowerment of Women and Family Counselling Centres along with senior police officials responding to violence against women in both UTs were also part of the meeting. Speaking during the meeting, Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said, “We need to respond collaboratively, if we want to tackle this huge problem of violence against women.”Sheetal Nanda, encouraged all stakeholders to equip themselves with knowledge of laws pertaining to women for better implementation of the initiative. She asked them to recognize the multiplicity of services for cross-referrals and comprehensive response to survivors seeking support. She added, “Law is the backbone of the work we do.”