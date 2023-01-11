National Conclave on NEP-2020 concludes in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 11: The maiden National Conclave on NEP which was inaugurated on the 9th concluded today evening, here in the Convention Centre Jammu.
Delegates including teachers, officials of Education Department, private players and other stakeholders of education sector from across the country joined in to brainstorm towards making the NEP-2020, that is the first education policy of the twenty-first century announced after 34 years of the last National Policy on Education of 1986, a grand success.
Director School Education Jammu, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma presented a comprehensive power point presentation on the achievements and work under progress in the education sector in J&K.
He said that the NEP-2020 is directed towards initiating major reforms in schools and higher education levels focusing on the principle that education is fundamental for achieving full human potential, developing an equitable and just society and promoting national development.
One of the main objectives of the National Education Policy is to transform India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centric education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Knowledge super-power, he said.
The Director School Education Jammu concluded the first National Conclave on National Education Policy (NEP) -2020 which was organized by Agri Industries Vikas Chamber, New Delhi under the aegis of Department of School Education, JKUT. The Resource Person from various parts of the country expressed their views on “Challenges & Implementation of National Education Policy 2020”.
Special Secretary to Government School Education Department, Kanta Devi acknowledged the importance of such conclaves and said that such conclaves help to increase the focus on strengthening teacher training, reforming the existing exam system and restructuring the regulatory framework of education.
Dr. Manoj Gupta, Director AIVC and Dr Bindu Singh informed that more than 9000 schools across the region were watching the conclave online through AIVC You Tube Channel while Sanjeevsingh, Executive Director said that more 600 participants from the country participated in the said conclave.
Col.(Retd) Rajendra Prasad Nadella, CEO i30 Learning Centre addressed the participants on how i30 was instrumental and ready to implement the NEP compliant programs of i30 along with the School Education Department of JKUT in a virtual mode.
Prof. Rajesh Nair from MIT, USA joined the event virtually and gave the insight of Trends & Technology that can be incorporated in the NEP model.
Mahesh Shetty, Mentor, i30 Learning Centre shared advantages of Digital Transformation impacting all learners in JKUT. Dr. Mehboob Makhdoomi, Chairman, YSMMET and Dr. Amit Chandra, Policy Fellow, Centre for Civil Society shared the insight on challenges in the implementation of NEP-2020.
Shahid Khan, Director, Brain Mapping, discussed the Employability Skills while Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, Chairman, NISA, discussed the challenges of the Implementation of NEP & the benefits of the same.
Sushil Gupta, Vice President (Initiatives), NISA, discussed Environmental Education impact in Schools. Ashok Thakur, Founder, Muni International School, discussed the development of Pedagogy.
Dr Jinender Jain explained research of medicine free life .Many government school students also participated in cultural activities.
H.R.Pakhroo, Joint Director SCERT, Fayaz Ahmed Fayaz (Joint Director SCERT- Central), Manisha Sarin Secretary JKBOSE and others were also present on the occasion.