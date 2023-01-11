National Conclave on NEP-2020 concludes in Jammu

Delegates including teachers, officials of Education Department, private players and other stakeholders of education sector from across the country joined in to brainstorm towards making the NEP-2020, that is the first education policy of the twenty-first century announced after 34 years of the last National Policy on Education of 1986, a grand success.

Director School Education Jammu, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma presented a comprehensive power point presentation on the achievements and work under progress in the education sector in J&K.