National Flag hoisting on Republic Day|Subordinate courts asked to strictly follow COVID SOPs

Jammu, Jan 21: Subordinate courts of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been asked to ensure strict compliance of all COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of Republic Day.
An order in this connection has been issued by the office of Registrar General (at Jammu) of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in continuation to the High Court order No 677 of 2021/RG dated August 11, 2021.
“It is hereby ordered that the unfurling or hoisting of National Flag on the occasion of Republic Day, on January 26, 2022 in the Subordinate Courts shall be held after strict compliance of all COVID-19 related SOPs issued recently by the Government of India and the Government of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” read the order issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta.