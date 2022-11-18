National Naturopathy Day celebrated in Jammu

On the occasion, a grand function was organised by the Directorate of Ayush, J&K in the premises of Govt Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu. Bhupinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education Department was the chief guest on the occasion along with Ankita Kar, IRAS, Additional Commissioner State Taxes holding additional charge as Managing Director, Jammu/Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation,who was the guest of honour on the occasion. The programme started with floral tributes followed by lightning of diyas by the chief guest and other dignitaries.