National Naturopathy Day celebrated in Jammu

Srinagar, Nov 18: The National Naturopathy Day was celebrated today with devotion by professionals and institutions of the Directorate of Ayush, J&K.
On the occasion, a grand function was organised by the Directorate of Ayush, J&K in the premises of Govt Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu. Bhupinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education Department was the chief guest on the occasion along with Ankita Kar, IRAS, Additional Commissioner State Taxes holding additional charge as Managing Director, Jammu/Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation,who was the guest of honour on the occasion. The programme started with floral tributes followed by lightning of diyas by the chief guest and other dignitaries.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhupinder Kumar said that Ayush is "perceived as one of the most ancient and well documented systems of medicine equally relevant in modern times and its holistic approach whether for healthy individuals or for diseased ones remains unparalleled."