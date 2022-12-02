National Pollution Prevention Day observed

The objective of the program was to deliberate on various environmental aspects besides discussing measures to prevent pollution. The event was also aimed at to have a common platform for discussion among the regulators, implementing agencies and waste generators including various associations to understand the need of taking preventive measures by one and all to save the planet.

Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma, was the chief guest while Chairperson, JKPCC, Neelu Gera was the guest of honour.