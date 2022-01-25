National Voters’ Day|1.5 lakh voters added in J&K, 12,000 in Ladakh since 2019: Officials

On account of the 12th National Voters' Day, Jammu and Kashmir's election department had on Tuesday organised an event at Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu during which Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta virtually administered the pledge to all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers besides other officials.

This year's National Voters' Day is celebrated on the theme Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative.