Natrang's UK representative nominated for Birmingham awards

Jammu, Oct 4: Natrang's UK representative Aarushi Thakur Rana has been nominated as the finalist for prestigious Birmingham awards.
The Birmingham awards in the United Kingdom stand as a unique platform to celebrate and acknowledge the continuous contributions of outstanding individuals in the city of Birmingham.
Organized by the co-founders of B Events Media, the Birmingham Awards 2023 event is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2023, at the Holte Suite, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK.
Born and brought up in Jammu, Aarushi Thakur Rana has been acting and directing theatre at Natrang Jammu. Settled in the UK since 2018, Aarushi has established herself there as a seasoned theatre director, writer and actor and worked with prestigious institutions like Birmingham Hippodrome and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.
In addition to this, she has established a thriving marketing firm in 2022. Her company, along with its prominent Instagram presence, is dedicated to promoting local businesses throughout the broader Birmingham area.
Aarushi Thakur Rana holds the distinction of being the first individual from Jammu and Kashmir or for that matter, India, to debut as a director at prestigious venues such as the Nehru Centre in London's Mayfair, the Zoroastrian Centre in London in 2019, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai in 2018, and the Kingdom of Dreams in Delhi in 2017.
Her creative portfolio showcases an impressive repertoire of over 30 full-length plays she has both authored and directed. Furthermore, Aarushi has lent her acting talents to the production and execution of an astounding 300 plays, earning recognition on national and international stages, spanning countries including Russia, Germany, London, and India.
She presently works at the prestigious Aston University in the Marketing department.