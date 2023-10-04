Natrang's UK representative nominated for Birmingham awards

Organized by the co-founders of B Events Media, the Birmingham Awards 2023 event is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2023, at the Holte Suite, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK.

Born and brought up in Jammu, Aarushi Thakur Rana has been acting and directing theatre at Natrang Jammu. Settled in the UK since 2018, Aarushi has established herself there as a seasoned theatre director, writer and actor and worked with prestigious institutions like Birmingham Hippodrome and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

In addition to this, she has established a thriving marketing firm in 2022. Her company, along with its prominent Instagram presence, is dedicated to promoting local businesses throughout the broader Birmingham area.