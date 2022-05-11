Navin Choudhary stresses on full utilisation of NHM funds

Navin urged upon the both the Directors to use the manpower efficiently by sparing the medics from doing the managerial jobs. He asked them to improve the health services in far flung areas of the UT. He also directed for conducting mega health camps in the tribal areas of the UT shortly with the provision of performing small surgeries like cataract removal etc there.

The Principal Secretary further exhorted upon the directors that a health should be generated for each child under the age of 10 years reflecting their vital health parameters along with their medical history. He asked them that the same should be digitized for impromptu reference anywhere. He suggested them to initiate the process by generating these cards for all the new births.