Navratri festival begins amid religious fervour across Jammu

Devotees, many of whom observing fast, thronged tastefully decorated temples in their vicinity to offer prayers.

In Jammu region, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, nestled in Trikuta hills in Katra of Reasi district and Goddess Kali temple (Bawe Wali Mata) in Bahu Fort drew huge rush of devotees throughout the day.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in particular, has been geared up for the occasion as the number of devotees from across the country and even abroad during Navratri touches its pinnacle.