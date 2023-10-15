Navratri festival begins amid religious fervour across Jammu

Jammu, Oct 15: Shardiya Navratri- the auspicious nine-day festival commenced amid religious fervour and festivities across Jammu region on Sunday.
Devotees, many of whom observing fast, thronged tastefully decorated temples in their vicinity to offer prayers.
In Jammu region, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, nestled in Trikuta hills in Katra of Reasi district and Goddess Kali temple (Bawe Wali Mata) in Bahu Fort drew huge rush of devotees throughout the day.
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in particular, has been geared up for the occasion as the number of devotees from across the country and even abroad during Navratri touches its pinnacle.
To mark the auspicious occasion, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board today also started its free Langar service at Bhairon temple complex to facilitate pilgrims.
Bawe Wali Mata temple also witnessed long serpentine queues of devotees. On the first day of Navratri, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Working president Raman Bhalla too visited there and paid obeisance to the Goddess Kali.
Prayers, Jagratas, Ram-Leela, Garba celebrations mark the festivities during these nine days across Jammu region.