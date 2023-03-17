Navratri festival: Tourism Deptt to organise devotional songs in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 17: The Tourism Department Jammu has decided to organise devotional songs, art, crafts events and showcase cultural values in all district headquarters in the wake of the Navratra festival.
Addressing a press conference, the Tourism Department officials said that Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest visit of tourists of 1.8 crores to the Union Territory.
Accordingly, the tourism department has taken some initiatives to boost the tourism sector in the region by working on exploring the potential in Jammu as well as Kashmir.
During this Navratri, they said that they have decided to showcase the art, craft, musical fountain/LED and tourism by organising the programmes across Jammu region with the participation of all stakeholders.
Besides, they said that they will organise devotional songs for nine days in Bagh-e-Bahu, another temple in Nagrota, bus stand and other areas. They said that youth participation will also be encouraged in devotional songs.