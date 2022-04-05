Navreh Milan held at Jagti Migrant township

Pradesh President Ravinder Raina, while speaking at a Navreh Milan function, held at the migrant township of Jagti, in the Jammu peripheries and organised by BJP leader Anil Dhar, , said that the visionary government, led by Prime Minister r Narendra Modi, has taking several path breaking initiatives to restore peace and normalcy, prerequisite for mutual co-existence and faster development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ravinder Raina said that the Valley is traversing to an era of peace for the last two years in particular with stone pelting and hartals becoming the malady of the past. This appears to be uncomfortable for peace inimical elements unleashed by the neighbouring country, who, in a fit of frustration, have now resorted to selective attacks on the soft targets, which is an affront and challenge to peace loving majority in Kashmir, he said, adding, “I join them in condemning the inhuman and barbaric attacks on innocent civilians, including non-locals and a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper”.