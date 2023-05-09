NC, Cong deprived people of development: BJP

Jammu, may 9: Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP Vice President said that the successive regimes headed by the Congress and National Conference had deprived the people of Jammu and Kashmir of benefits of development.
According to a press note, the senior BJP leader was speaking during his visit to Panchayat Mora Sarah of Village Pargalta on the outskirts of Jammu city. Haroon Chowdhery Parbhari BJP ST Moarcha, Mohan Lal Verma Sarpanch & OBC President Bajalta Mandal, Ajay Sharma Bajalta Mandal President, Abdul Hussain Jammu District ST President, Sunny Sharma Bajalta Mandal General Secretary, Attar Hussain Bajalta Mandal President ST accompanied the senior BJP leader.