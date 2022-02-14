NC filed objections with Delimitation Commission: Hasnain Masoodi

“Yes, we’ve filed our objections this evening. I personally went to the Commission Secretariat at around 4.45 pm or so and handed over the objections filed by NC Associate members to the draft proposals,” senior NC leader and one of its three associate members of the commission Hasnain Masoodi told Greater Kashmir.

The commission, while sharing its draft proposals for its associate members on February 4, had asked them to submit their suggestions or objections on February 14.

Following it, the draft will be put in public domain for eliciting opinions or concerns.