NC filed objections with Delimitation Commission: Hasnain Masoodi

Jammu, Feb 14: National Conference (NC) Monday filed its objections to the Delimitation Commission on its draft proposals which recommended massive changes in the assembly and parliamentary constituencies of J&K.
“Yes, we’ve filed our objections this evening. I personally went to the Commission Secretariat at around 4.45 pm or so and handed over the objections filed by NC Associate members to the draft proposals,” senior NC leader and one of its three associate members of the commission Hasnain Masoodi told Greater Kashmir.
The commission, while sharing its draft proposals for its associate members on February 4, had asked them to submit their suggestions or objections on February 14.
Following it, the draft will be put in public domain for eliciting opinions or concerns.
“Our first objection was the threshold objection. The Delimitation Commission has been created under the Delimitation Act. The Delimitation Act was not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. It was made applicable on August 5, 2019 by the Section 96 of Reorganisation Act,” Masoodi said. “Our threshold objection has mentioned that the Reorganisation Act is under judicial scrutiny. The Supreme Court is engaged in examining its constitutional validity so the application and extension of Delimitation Act to Jammu and Kashmir is also under judicial scrutiny. So for the Delimitation Commission, being the creation of the Delimitation Act, it is appropriate to stay its hands off; not to go ahead out of deference to the Supreme Court and out of respect for constitutional ethics. This was our preliminary objection.”
He said that the second is, now having said that - go to the guidelines, prevailing norms and rules, everywhere in every delimitation exercise, the population is given first preference.
“This is always the first criterion to be kept in mind. But here shockingly and surprisingly, the Commission has pushed it to the back seat. It is uneven, you don’t have a uniform pattern,” Masoodi said. “We have one constituency where a population of 1.92 lakh people has one member. It is Dooru constituency. Then you have constituencies where you have a population of 50,000 or say less than one lakh. Now what happens, there are three constituencies, we add their population which is under 2 lakh. They have their three members in the assembly while Dooru will have just one member. So the very purpose of Delimitation gets defeated. So this was the same everywhere.”
He said their third point was – as per guidelines, the commission was supposed to keep in consideration major yardsticks of connectivity and contiguity while demarcating constituencies.
“You have again given a go-bye to the fundamental guidelines. Take for example the case of Anantnag (parliamentary) constituency. You’ve made Rajouri and Poonch part of it, fully knowing that they are two separate regions separated by mighty Pir Panchal. For six months, there’s no connectivity at all. How do you justify it?You create small islands at some places in the middle of the constituency, that is not permissible by law and join these islands with some other constituency,” he said.
Masoodi said that it’s example was Rajouri as its two circles which are at its tail end are made part of some other constituency.
“So people from those places will have to cross Rajouri to reach their constituency. This has been done with Poonch and Mendhar and Surankote. Similar experiment has been done with Achchabal - a place in Anantnag and you join a circle from that place with Qazigund,” he said. “