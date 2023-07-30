NC holds meeting in Jammu

Jammu, July 30: Following recent announcement of holding Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies elections, Zonal Secretary and Coordinator Jammu District (Urban) National Conference (NC), Dr Vikas Sharma held a meeting with a large group of youth, a press release said.
Flaying the anti-public as well as anti-youth policies adopted by BJP party, Dr Vikas said that all the promises made by the BJP party have fallen flat with educated pushed into deep unemployment crisis due to policy paralysis of BJP government, a press release said.
He lamented that BJP has totally destroyed the Jammu region after abrogation of Art 370 and people of Jammu are being harassed and hoodwinked on the name of developing Jammu as a smart city. He alleged that the smart city project with crores of rupees is a big scandal as all is based on paperwork, but on ground nothing much visible has been done vis-a-vis huge allocation of funds.
NC leader said that government has adopted new modus operandi to mentally torture the people of Jammu by imposing property tax, installation of power smart meters, now pre-paid meters.He alleged that in fact, a mechanism is being put in place to embarrass public by resorting to unwarranted means. Zonal Secretary alleged that the political party in power has totally spoiled the earning pattern of locals of Jammu as all the government works including contracts of sand, bajri, wine shops, parking spots have been allotted to the people from outside JK UT jeopardizing the living standard of general public Jammu and Kashmir and drastically dwindling their livelihood.
He further said that all the important positions in the UT government sector and universities have deliberately been given and occupied by officers from outside JKUT under a well knit conspiracy to make the lives of people here quite miserable with none to listen to their genuine grievances, he added.
He appealed that in the coming elections including parliamentary, assembly or local bodies, all have to join hands together to defeat the evil designs of BJP party to gain power by hook or crook given the bad to worse experience of its miss governance since last nine years, he alleged.