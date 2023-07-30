NC holds meeting in Jammu

Flaying the anti-public as well as anti-youth policies adopted by BJP party, Dr Vikas said that all the promises made by the BJP party have fallen flat with educated pushed into deep unemployment crisis due to policy paralysis of BJP government, a press release said.

He lamented that BJP has totally destroyed the Jammu region after abrogation of Art 370 and people of Jammu are being harassed and hoodwinked on the name of developing Jammu as a smart city. He alleged that the smart city project with crores of rupees is a big scandal as all is based on paperwork, but on ground nothing much visible has been done vis-a-vis huge allocation of funds.