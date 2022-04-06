NC Mathwar unit en-masse joins BJP

Jammu, Apr 6: The entire National Conference hierarchy, of Block Mathwar including Block Development Chairman and eight National Conference Sarpanchs, Panchs and other prominent political activists of Mathwar Block joined the BJP en-masse on Wednesday. Senior leader Devender Singh Rana described the development as a wind of change sweeping across Jammu and Kashmir with people rejecting the double edged politics over double engine mechanism of governance for faster and equitable development.
Devender Rana said the people cannot be driven by exploitative politics anymore, as they know that the dubious and murkier politics has cost them dearly over the decades. “Those trying to be seen on both sides of the fence to remain relevant in the politics, especially in the Valley, are undermining the political understanding of the people, who are sagacious enough to read in between the lines. After failing in selling the dreams of autonomy and self-rule, they conveniently and shamelessly tend to fill the space left by the Hurriyat Conference most of the time and become, proverbially, more loyal than the king once getting the loaves of power. This is the worst type of hypocrisy that has plunged Jammu and Kashmir to unprecedented political instability,” he added.
Rana said credibility deficit has taken toll on the self-centric politicians, which is why the people are deserting them in pursuit of an effective and responsive government that can fulfill their urges and aspirations, undertake development, ensure social justice, provide jobs and focus on economic growth. This is possible only under a double engine dispensation which is focused towards Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Priyas, Sabka Vishwas, he said.
Rana said the BJP is committed towards a prosperous and inclusive Jammu and Kashmir with the people getting equal opportunities of progress and development, irrespective of regional or religious affiliations. The people deserve a better and fair deal in opportunities without any discrimination or appeasement, he observed.
Referring to the recent targeted terror attacks in the Valley, Rana said the people of Kashmir feel these inhuman and barbaric acts as affront to their glorious and inclusive heritage. He expressed solidarity with those becoming the target of terror and said the terrorists list is limited.
Rana congratulated the new entrants into the BJP and lauded their decision to serve the people effectively.