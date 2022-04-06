NC Mathwar unit en-masse joins BJP

Rana said credibility deficit has taken toll on the self-centric politicians, which is why the people are deserting them in pursuit of an effective and responsive government that can fulfill their urges and aspirations, undertake development, ensure social justice, provide jobs and focus on economic growth. This is possible only under a double engine dispensation which is focused towards Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Priyas, Sabka Vishwas, he said.

Rana said the BJP is committed towards a prosperous and inclusive Jammu and Kashmir with the people getting equal opportunities of progress and development, irrespective of regional or religious affiliations. The people deserve a better and fair deal in opportunities without any discrimination or appeasement, he observed.