NC organises ‘bhandara ‘ for people

Jammu, Oct 15: A “Bhandara “ was organised in Raghunath Bazaar by J&K National Conference.
According to a press note, it was organised by NC leaders Amit Mahajan and Jugal Kishore, Provincial Joint Secretary Ankush Abrol and Zonal Secretary and Coordinator Jammu District (Urban) JKNC, Dr Vikas Sharma inaugurated the Bhandara. During the function Ankush Abrol, Dr Vikas Sharma, and others were honoured by presenting "Mata Ki Chunri".
A large number of people received the prasad and took “Bhandara “besides getting blessings of Mata Rani Ji.
On this occasion appreciating the role of Amit Mahajan and Jugal Kishore, Ankush Abrol said that he always remains in the forefront for organizing religious programs and has always kept the flag of National Conference high in his Bazaar.
Those who attended the function included Sushant Mahajan, Ajay Suri, Neeraj Suri, Vinod Kumar, Nishant Mahajan, Pankaj and others.