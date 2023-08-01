NC, PDP alliance will prove disastrous: BJP

Jammu, Aug 1: Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta today said that the ideologies of National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are poles apart and their alliance will inevitably lead to disastrous consequences for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press release, he was reacting to the statement of PDP youth leader, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.
Parra had held the National Conference responsible for rigging in the 1987 elections. Parra claimed that those responsible for manipulating the electoral process and pushing the youth towards violence are now seeking elections and alliances in Delhi.
Gupta stated that Parra’s allegations are causing confusion among the opposition ranks. He asserted that an alliance between Kashmir Valley-based parties with starkly different ideologies and agendas will never succeed.
“Some parties advocate for self-rule, while others emphasise regional autonomy. Their conflicting ideologies and agendas will only lead to further division and confusion among the people,” he said and predicted that the National Alliance created by the opposition parties will face a similar fate before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”
Kavinder asserted that the postponement of the Opposition’s third meeting in Mumbai as a clear signal of the underlying disarray within their ranks. He cautioned the people to be wary of such political parties who prioritize personal interests over the welfare of the people.
“It is crucial for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be vigilant and not fall prey to the false promises and misguidance of these political parties,” Gupta emphasised. “We must stand united against any alliance that compromises the progress and development of the country,” he added.