NC, PDP devastated with desertions: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Oct 22: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K President Ravinder Raina Friday said that National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were devastated as their leaders were deserting them while BJP had emerged as a force to reckon with in J&K.
A statement of BJP issued here said, “All the leaders have now understood that they can serve the nation in BJP only. After the elections BJP will have an absolute majority and the party will have its own chief minister. NC and PDP are now devastated as their leaders are now leaving their parties.”
About the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir, Raina said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had given a free hand to the security forces to eliminate militants.
About the Covid-19 situation in India, he said while the entire world was struggling and clueless in the fight against the pandemic, India had emerged as a world leader under PM Modi’s leadership.