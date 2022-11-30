NC Provincial VP, prominent political activists join BJP

“Successive BJP governments at the Centre in the intervening times during the past over three decades brought about a discernible change in the security scenario notwithstanding the heavy dent caused by the Congress during intervals but the NDA government led by visionary Prime Minister Modi took terror head on and succeeded in breaking the vicious ecosystem comprising secessionists and their sympathisers with determination and precision”, Raina said.

Senior leader Devender Rana described the joining as a growing realization among politically sagacious leaders and workers that the BJP alone can bring about political stability in this part of the country, which has remained a theatre for deceptive and dubious politicians who perpetrated element of vested interest at every level in Jammu and Kashmir.