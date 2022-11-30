NC Provincial VP, prominent political activists join BJP

Jammu, Nov 30: National Conference Provincial Vice President Jammu, Sardar Surinder Singh Bunty and prominent political activists joined BJP and reposed their faith in the firm and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to a press note, Pt Rameshwar Dutt, Provincial Secretary National Conference, Pinki Bhat alongwith prominent National Conference activists, Sarpanchs, Ex- Sarpanchs, NiabSarpanchs, Panchs of Nagrota constituency, a retired Chief Engineer and Executive Engineer were among who joined BJP. Welcoming the new entrants, BJP Pradesh President Ravinder Raina and senior leaders Devender Singh Rana, Sham Lal Sharma , Surinder Choudhry and Balwant Mankotia described their joining as a step in right direction in the larger interest of peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir that has undergone most turbulent times post 1990.
“Successive BJP governments at the Centre in the intervening times during the past over three decades brought about a discernible change in the security scenario notwithstanding the heavy dent caused by the Congress during intervals but the NDA government led by visionary Prime Minister Modi took terror head on and succeeded in breaking the vicious ecosystem comprising secessionists and their sympathisers with determination and precision”, Raina said.
Senior leader Devender Rana described the joining as a growing realization among politically sagacious leaders and workers that the BJP alone can bring about political stability in this part of the country, which has remained a theatre for deceptive and dubious politicians who perpetrated element of vested interest at every level in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the joining of political leaders into BJP is a continuous process that reflects peoples’ firm belief in the progressive and inclusive policies of the party. This is the logical culmination of exploitative politics, which has to happen, as the ocean is the final destination for streams to merge, he added.