NC seeks implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament, Assembly

Jammu, Mar 4: Shamima Firdous, State President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Women Wing and ex MLA has asserted that there is a dire need to empower the women, especially those living in Jammu and Kashmir who have witnessed and face the worst period of terror onslaught for over three decades.
She emphasised that to empower women the first and foremost essential in today’s scenario is the implementation of a 33 per cent reservation for women in the highest temples of democracy i.e. in the Assembly and Parliament, as per the official statement issued here.