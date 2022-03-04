‘NC submitted objections to Delimitation Commission’

Its associate members in their “dissent” re-emphasised their earlier stated position that in the first instance the “entire delimitation exercise did not correspond to law” and even while redrawing boundaries, the commission “grossly violated guiding principles”.

“I, myself, filed our party’s 18-page objections or dissent to the commission this afternoon. We continued to re-emphasise the points, which we have been doing for the last one year or so, that this sole exercise is unconstitutional as it offends the constitution. It is not in tune with the core constitutional values. That was the baseline of our dissent (objections),” senior NC leader and one of five associate members of the commission HasnainMasoodi told Greater Kashmir.