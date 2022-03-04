‘NC submitted objections to Delimitation Commission’

Jammu, Mar 4: National Conference (NC) Friday submitted 18-page objections to the tweaked draft of the Delimitation Commission.
Its associate members in their “dissent” re-emphasised their earlier stated position that in the first instance the “entire delimitation exercise did not correspond to law” and even while redrawing boundaries, the commission “grossly violated guiding principles”.
“I, myself, filed our party’s 18-page objections or dissent to the commission this afternoon. We continued to re-emphasise the points, which we have been doing for the last one year or so, that this sole exercise is unconstitutional as it offends the constitution. It is not in tune with the core constitutional values. That was the baseline of our dissent (objections),” senior NC leader and one of five associate members of the commission HasnainMasoodi told Greater Kashmir.
After the associate members submitted their objections, the draft proposals may be put in the public domain anytime by the commission.
The commission, led by its chairperson RanjanaPrakash Desai, had shared its “revised draft” with the associate members on February 25, a day after deliberating upon their concerns in its internal meeting (sans associate members) at New Delhi.
The associate members were asked to submit their objections or suggestions to the latest draft by or before March 4.
Following it, the draft would be put in the public domain.
The commission, while tweaking its second draft to accommodate some of the suggestions of the associate members, had declared Suchetgah and Rajouri assembly segments as “reserved” for SCs and STs, de-reserved Poonch segment, and merged R S Pura segment with Jammu South.
It had also withdrawn the new nomenclature of the Inderwal assembly segment in Kishtwar.
“The second point that we reiterated was that the fundamental guidelines or norms that were to guide this exercise are not being followed but ignored, without specifying any reason available under the law. The population criterion is continuously being ignored. Thus there is an unfair and disproportionate ratio of the population. At least at 10 places, this is less than one lakh, ranging between 50,000 to 60,000. As compared to them, there are 30 to 40 places where the population ratio is more than one lakh to 50,000. So the criteria are arbitrarily fixed and then selectively applied,” Masoodi said.
He said that his party also gave illustrations in the “dissent” submitted to the commission.
“The first point was population. Effort must be to ensure that each constituency has the same population (ratio) or at the most, you can have a deviation of 10 percent. But here you have Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency with a population size of 70,000 but at the same time, you have 1,60,000 people in the Jammu East assembly segment. We have 1,60,000 to 1,80,000 people in the Surankote assembly segment although it is a tough area and we have only 51,000 people in the Padder area on the pretext of it being a tough constituency. But the adjacent area Bhaderwah-Bhalessa assembly segment has a population size of 1,50,000,” Masoodi said.
He said that besides the population, four other points - contiguity, connectivity, convenience, and compactness were “sacrificed in the newly-carved Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag parliamentary constituency”.
“They have tried to unite two (sub)-regions which have been naturally separated by the mighty 11,000-feet high PirPanjal mountain range. Here two sub-regions with different climate zones and cultures have been put together,” Masoodi said. “Now the commission will put its draft proposals with our dissent in the public domain to elicit a response from the people.”
The other four associate members of the commission included Farooq Abdullah and Muhammad Akbar Lone from NC, and Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma from BJP.