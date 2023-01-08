NC's Sajjad Shaheen asks people to unite against divisive forces

Banihal, Jan 08: National Conference (NC) leader and district president, Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday asked people in general and party workers in particular to unite against the forces who attempt to destroy the J&K and divide its people.

Shaheen said that nowadays people of erstwhile state of J&K are facing a great crisis.

"People are concerned whether their democratic, constitutional and fundamental rights will continue to exist, ” he said in a statement.

He said we are now facing a genuine crisis where ‘divide and rule’ is being made into a law”.

Shaheen was speaking in a working committee meeting of Banihal Assembly constituency held at Banihal today in which prominent functionaries of block committees, DDC counselor Khari and delegates, participated.