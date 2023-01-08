NC's Sajjad Shaheen asks people to unite against divisive forces

Banihal, Jan 08: National Conference (NC) leader and district president, Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday asked people in general and party workers in particular to unite against the forces who attempt to destroy the J&K and divide its people.
Shaheen said that nowadays people of erstwhile state of J&K are facing a great crisis.
"People are concerned whether their democratic, constitutional and fundamental rights will continue to exist, ” he said in a statement.
He said we are now facing a genuine crisis where ‘divide and rule’ is being made into a law”.
Shaheen was speaking in a working committee meeting of Banihal Assembly constituency held at Banihal today in which prominent functionaries of block committees, DDC counselor Khari and delegates, participated.
While addressing the party functionaries Shaheen said: “All permutations and combinations by opponents will fall flat and the party will form Government in Jammu and Kashmir with absolute majority whenever elections are held in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir”.
“Political chemistry developing on ground zero ahead of Assembly elections will surprise all including the political Pandits," he said.
“Jammu and Kashmir is bubbling with enthusiasm to have a strong, stable and responsive Government under the banner of National Conference as the people have made their mind to give a massive mandate to it since the bureaucratic culture under the present dispensation has proven detrimental to the interests of the J&K," Shaheen said.
He further said that the communal forces were destined to get decimated in the ensuing Assembly elections whenever they are held.
Several political workers from various parties joined the National Conference and resolved to strengthen the party and its leadership, the statement said.