Need to educate, encourage people for voluntary blood donation: J&K LG

The three-day conference is being organised by ISBTI, J&K Chapter and PG Department of Immunohaematology & Transfusion Medicine, Government Medical College, Jammu.

The Lt Governor congratulated the organizers for bringing together transfusion medicine specialists, eminent faculty, experts, and multiple stakeholders from across the country to discuss current trends, recent advances, and future challenges in transfusion medicine.

“One drop of blood covers entire health universe and I am confident such deliberations will enable stakeholders to refine blood transfusion services in the country,” Sinha said.