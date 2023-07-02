Need to promote regional languages in J&K: Kavinder

The album release marked a significant milestone in promoting the Dogri language and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region. Kavinder Gupta praised the efforts of the talented team behind the album. The album, titled 'Meriye Jaane,' features soulful compositions and lyrics written by Vishal Rahi. Vishal Rahi along with Parveen Sharma, Shefali, Sandeep, and Sushil, showcased their exceptional talent through this musical endeavour.

Former Deputy Chief Minister applauded Vishal Rahi and his team for their relentless efforts in promoting the Dogri language through their music album. He emphasized the urgent need to preserve and promote regional languages like Dogri. “The release of 'Meriye Jaane' marks a significant milestone in the promotion of Dogri culture and language, contributing to the preservation of the region's unique artistic heritage,” he added.