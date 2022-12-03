New Industrial Policy | BJP to launch Mandal level awareness campaign across J&K: Devender Rana

Chairing the meeting of the Industries and Trader Cell of the BJP here, Rana said the policy had come as a boon for both, the existing and the prospective unit holders to expand and initiate their dream projects with the necessary assistance and incentives available since April 1 this year.

“The scheme has been tailored as per the BJP’s commitment to involve the aspirational youth in the process of making Naya Jammu and Kashmir economically viable with focus on productivity and employment. This will be a big step towards the Union Territory becoming a proud part of the country’s growth story,” he maintained.