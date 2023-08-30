NHAI team reaches Jammu; inspects Tarnah bridge site

The team, which reached Kathua this morning, joined by senior officials of civil administration, ex-MLAs, PRI representatives and locals visited the damaged Tarnah bridge site and under-construction causeway to take stock of the situation.

J&K government officials, PRIs and other representatives brought hardships, being faced by people for the last two months or so due to the damaged bridge, to the notice of the team.

Following inspection by the NHAI team, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas told media persons, “The team inspected the damaged bridge at Tarnah and the new causeway, which is under construction. The team visited the stretch right from Lakhanpur to Tarnah in Kathua and would go up to Samba and Jammu and inspected all the works under execution on the highway. Many observations, being flagged by people, PRIs, media and other representatives of people, came to the fore during their inspection.”