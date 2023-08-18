Jammu

NIA conducts raid in Bhatindi 

Jammu, Aug 18: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday morning conducted a raid in a house in Bhatindi area of Jammu district and claimed to have seized some incriminating documents.

The raid was conducted as a part of ongoing investigation into a terror case. Although there was no official word about the raid, the sources said that the NIA officials, accompanied by local police, reached the residence of a person who belonged to Doda and conducted searches.

During the raid, the sources said, they seized certain incriminating documents. However, there was no confirmation about any arrest or detention.

