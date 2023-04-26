NIA court issues non-bailable warrants against 23 Kishtwar terrorists

They had joined different terrorist organizations and then crossed to Pakistan from where they started operating to revive terrorism in Chenab valley, as per the sources.

However, the security agencies and civil administration has taken a tough stance, and has constituted different teams to identify properties of 23 terrorists. These properties will be attached.

“The CIO-DySP PC Kishtwar has sought the indulgence of this court for issuance of non-bailable warrants against the accused persons….,” reads an order copy.

It further says that: “Inter-alia on the ground that their names have been surfaced during the course of investigation in FIR number 90 of 2022 at Police Station Chatroo under section 13/18/39 UA (P) Act, 1967, 120B/121-A IPC, 1860, presently working as operatives of HM/HUJI/LeT/HUI outfits and involved in anti-national activities from across the border into Indian Territory for carryout out terrorist attack.”

Since the involvement of all the persons has surfaced in the FIR Number 90 of 2022 at Police Station Chatroo, the presence of all the accused persons during the course of investigation and during the trial also is mandatory, the order quoting the police report reads further.

Therefore, the non-bailable warrants were issued against the 23 terrorists and sent to SSP Kishtwar and SHO Chatroo for execution and compliance.

Meanwhile, SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said that: “36 individuals after joining terrorism had crossed to Pakistan, and accordingly, FIRs were registered against them in Kishtwar. Earlier, we had taken non-bailable warrants against 13 people involved in terrorism and now, we have taken non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists operating from Pakistan.”

After taking their non-bailable warrants, the SSP said that: “We want to arrest them. As they are in Pakistan, we have issued a red-corner notice. We have also initiated a process to involve an inter-poll to execute the warrants against these 23 terrorists.”

“There is an international law by involving an inter-poll that Pakistan will be compelled to produce the 23 terrorists as they were supposed to do so and if not, Pakistan will get exposed before the world (for its duplicity),” he said.

He further said that the administration has constituted different teams to identify the properties of these 23 terrorists, while the properties of 13 other terrorists have already been identified. After the identification of the properties belonging to terrorists, they will be seized by the police.