NIA files chargesheet against 12 accused in Sunjwan attack

Srinagar, Oct 19: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed chargesheet against 12 persons in connection with Sunjwan attack in Jammu in April this year. While two Pashto-speaking terrorists, who had infiltrated from across the border and travelled in a mini-truck from Sapwal in Samba to Jammu, were eliminated in the encounter, an ASI of CISF lost his life in the terror attack on April 22.
A NIA spokesman said that the charge-sheet was filed in the Special Court Jammu against the accused persons in the case relating to the “conspiracy hatched among Kashmir based terrorist operatives, Pakistan based leadership/handlers and terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in furtherance to which, two JeM terrorists were infiltrated into India through a Tunnel".
This tunnel, the NIA said, had been excavated on the International Border in the area falling under BOP Chack Faqira in the Samba sector in J&K in order with the intention of disrupting the scheduled visit of Prime Minister in the Jammu region of J&K. “The movement of the said terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both (of them) were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the area of Sunjwan, Jammu, J&K,” the NIA said.
The case was initially registered as FIR No. 115/2022 dated 22 April 2022 at PS Bahu Fort, Jammu and re-registered by NIA on April 26.
Those chargesheeted include Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh of Munghama Pulwama, Bilal Ahmad Wagay son of Bashir Ahmad Wagay of Takia Magam Kukarnag Anantnag, Mohammad Ishaq Chopan son of Mohammad Ibrahim Chopan of Takia Magam Kukarnag, Abid Mushtaq Mir son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Putrigam, Pulwama, Asif Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh of Munghama Tral Pulwama, (unmanned) slain terrorists of JeM of Pakistan, Masood Azhar Alvi alias Masood Azhar alias Maulana son of Allah Baksh Sabir of Markaz Usman-o-Ali, Bahawalpur-Karachi Road, Bahawalpur, Pakistan, Rouf Asgar Alvi alias Abdul Rouf Asgar son of Allah Bakash Sabir of Kousar Colony, Bahawalpur, Pakistan, Mohammad Mussdaiq alias Doctor alias Abdul Manan alias Wahid Khan of Shakargarh-Sailkot, Pakistan, Shahid Latif alias Chotta Shahid alias Noor Al Din of “Markaz Abdullah Bin Mubarak Daska Sialkot/More Aminabad, Gujranwala, Punjab, Pakistan” and Masood Ilyas Kashmiri alias Abu Mohammad of Rawalakot, Pak, CC-Maktaba, Masror, Maqbool Shaheed, Near Markazi Jamia Masjid Rawalakot, Poonch.
“Investigation has revealed that the accused Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Wagay, Mohammad Ishaq Chopan, Abid Mushtaq Mir, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, entered into a criminal conspiracy with two freshly infiltrated Pakistani JeM terrorists and JeM leadership, namely Moulana Masood Azhar Alvi, Rouf Asgar Alvi and launching commanders namely Mohammed Mussadiq alias Doctor, Shahid Latif alias Noor Al Din, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri alias Abu Mohammed in the furtherance of which they received, transported and provided logistic support to newly infiltrated JeM terrorists who entered into Indian territory to execute a suicidal attack on the security forces and other vital installations in Jammu region with a view to disrupt the scheduled visit of Prime Minister of India on 24.04.2022,” NIA said in the statement adding further investigations in the case are in progress.