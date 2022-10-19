NIA files chargesheet against 12 accused in Sunjwan attack

A NIA spokesman said that the charge-sheet was filed in the Special Court Jammu against the accused persons in the case relating to the “conspiracy hatched among Kashmir based terrorist operatives, Pakistan based leadership/handlers and terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in furtherance to which, two JeM terrorists were infiltrated into India through a Tunnel".

This tunnel, the NIA said, had been excavated on the International Border in the area falling under BOP Chack Faqira in the Samba sector in J&K in order with the intention of disrupting the scheduled visit of Prime Minister in the Jammu region of J&K. “The movement of the said terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both (of them) were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the area of Sunjwan, Jammu, J&K,” the NIA said.