Nine cops among 21 rescued from flash floods in J&K

Three trucks parked on the Mughal Road in Poonch got damaged due to shooting stones, they said.

Acting on information about a dozen of persons trapped in flash floods in Ujh river on Monday, a police team, along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation in the area, the officials said.

Due to rains in the higher reaches, the water level swollen in the river in which 12 persons, including four women, got trapped, they said.