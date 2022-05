Nine police officers transferred in J&K

As per an order issued to this effect by the Home department, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP Crime Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IRP8th Battalion.

Amritpal Singh, SP Shopian, has been transferred and posted as SSP Crime Kashmir.

Sudhanshu Verma, SP Sopore, has been transferred and posted as Addi. SP Crime, Jammu against an available vacancy.