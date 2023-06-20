Jammu

Nineteen injured as bus falls into canal in Samba

Most of the injured persons are labourers from outside Jammu and Kashmir
Samba, June 20: At least 19 persons, mostly outside labourers, were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a canal in Gagwal area of Samba district.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the accident took place late last night after a bus ferrying passengers from Smotra Chni to Gagwal fell into a canal.

He said that in the incident 19 persons were injured and they have taken to a nearby hospital. 

The official said that most of the injured persons are labourers from outside Jammu and Kashmir. 

