Nitish Kumar posted as IGP CID; M. Tiwari transferred to Armed, Jammu

Mahendra Nath Tiwari, IPS, Inspector General of Police, CID, J&K has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Armed, Jammu
Srinagar, March 06: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday posted Nitish Kumar (IPS) as Inspector General of Police CID J&K with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

An order issued by home department stated that Nitish Kumar IPS, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Inspector General of Police, CID, J&K, vice Mahendra Nath Tiwari, IPS.

Tiwari, Inspector General of Police, CID, J&K has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, armed, Jammu, relieving Mukesh Singh, IPS, of additional charge of the post

