Nitish Kumar posted as IGP CID; M. Tiwari transferred to Armed, Jammu

An order issued by home department stated that Nitish Kumar IPS, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Inspector General of Police, CID, J&K, vice Mahendra Nath Tiwari, IPS.

Tiwari, Inspector General of Police, CID, J&K has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, armed, Jammu, relieving Mukesh Singh, IPS, of additional charge of the post