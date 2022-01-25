No alternative to elected Govt: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, Jan 25: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday demanded restoration of democratic rights in Jammu and Kashmir on the Republic Day.
Expressing his concern over the bureaucratic setup leading to the feeling of alienation among the people and poor developmental activities, he said, “There is no alternative to an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Chairing a provincial level meeting of party leaders in Apni Party's Jammu office, Bukhari reviewed the functioning of different wings of the party and impressed upon all the leaders who attended the meeting to launch a mass outreach programmes and public meetings in every nook and corner of Jammu province.
“While the Republic Day is going to be celebrated across the country, the Apni Party will also hoist the national flag at its office to mark the celebration on January 26,” he said.
On this occasion, Bukhari expressed hope that the Government of India should order restoration of democratic system by announcing assembly polls in J&K without further delay.
“The government should declare restoration of statehood to J&K as well as assembly elections. The elections should not be delayed further,” he said expressing hope of some positive development from the Centre on the Republic Day.
Bukhari expressed satisfaction with the working of the leaders and different wings of the party which were active in all districts of Jammu province.
He, however, asked the leaders to launch coordinated public outreach programmes and meetings to make people aware about the policies and programmes of the party.
Bukhari lauded the role of the party leaders of Jammu province for highlighting the public issues and getting them resolved by the government.
He directed the party leaders to work shoulder to shoulder with the people of all the districts, particularly in remote and rural areas of the province and ensure their development-related issues could be highlighted and resolved accordingly.
Addressing the provincial level meeting of the party leaders, Bukhari said, “On January 26, we are going to celebrate Republic Day like rest of the states and union territories of the country and on this day, we expect restoration of our constitutional rights to elect our representatives as we are being deprived of our rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.”