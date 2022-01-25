No alternative to elected Govt: Altaf Bukhari

Expressing his concern over the bureaucratic setup leading to the feeling of alienation among the people and poor developmental activities, he said, “There is no alternative to an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Chairing a provincial level meeting of party leaders in Apni Party's Jammu office, Bukhari reviewed the functioning of different wings of the party and impressed upon all the leaders who attended the meeting to launch a mass outreach programmes and public meetings in every nook and corner of Jammu province.