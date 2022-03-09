No dearth of funds for J&K: BJP

Jammu, Mar 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta Wednesday said that there was no dearth of funds for Jammu and Kashmir in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a gathering, Gupta said that the Centre was taking special care of J&K and there was no dearth of funds for its development.
The former deputy chief minister said that for the first time people of J&K were witnessing developmental works going on at a full pace.
“This is because there is a BJP government at the Centre that is taking special care of J&K and funds are no restraint,” he said. “People acknowledge the performance and achievements of PM Modi-led government and will come forward to accomplish the target of 50-plus by voting for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.”