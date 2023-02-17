'No need to trek 6 hours': Bids open for ropeway to reach Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in 6 minutes

The shrine is located in the Trikuta Hills, at an altitude of 5,200 feet.

Officials said that after completion, the ropeway - starting at Tarakote and finishing at Sanjichat, close to the temple - will decrease the journey to just six minutes for pilgrims from current 5–6 hours of trekking.

The government expects the project to be completed within 3 years.

The shrine already has a ropeway from the temple in Trikuta Hills to the Bhairon Temple on another hilltop which was inaugurated two years ago.