'No need to trek 6 hours': Bids open for ropeway to reach Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in 6 minutes

The Rs 250 crore, 2.4-km ropeway project will consist of a gondola cable car system
Vaishno Devi Shrine illuminated on Navaratri festival, in Katra. [File]ANI
New Delhi, Feb 17:  In order to ease the travel for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine pilgrims, who need to trek 12 km, the central government has started a ropeway project in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Bids were opened on Wednesday for the Rs 250 crore, 2.4-km ropeway project consisting of a gondola cable car system. 

The shrine is located in the Trikuta Hills, at an altitude of 5,200 feet. 

Officials said that after completion, the ropeway - starting at Tarakote and finishing at Sanjichat, close to the temple - will decrease the journey to just six minutes for pilgrims from current 5–6 hours of trekking. 

The government expects the project to be completed within 3 years.

The shrine already has a ropeway from the  temple in Trikuta Hills to the Bhairon Temple on another hilltop which was inaugurated two years ago. 

Vaishno Devi shrine

