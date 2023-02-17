'No need to trek 6 hours': Bids open for ropeway to reach Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in 6 minutes

New Delhi, Feb 17: In order to ease the travel for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine pilgrims, who need to trek 12 km, the central government has started a ropeway project in Jammu and Kashmir.
Bids were opened on Wednesday for the Rs 250 crore, 2.4-km ropeway project consisting of a gondola cable car system.
The shrine is located in the Trikuta Hills, at an altitude of 5,200 feet.
Officials said that after completion, the ropeway - starting at Tarakote and finishing at Sanjichat, close to the temple - will decrease the journey to just six minutes for pilgrims from current 5–6 hours of trekking.
The government expects the project to be completed within 3 years.
The shrine already has a ropeway from the temple in Trikuta Hills to the Bhairon Temple on another hilltop which was inaugurated two years ago.