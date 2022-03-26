No peace in Kashmir until govt holds dialogue with Pak, J&K people: Mehbooba

She called upon people to vote for the constituents of the People's Alliance for Gukpar Declaration (PAGD) an alliance of several parties, including the National Conference, PDP and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - in the next assembly elections to defeat the BJP's attempt to gain power and seal its wrong decision to abrogate Article 370.

Kashmir has been awaiting a solution for the last 70 years there will be no peace in the region until the Kashmir issue is resolved, and for that, dialogue with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir is imperative, the former chief minister said.

Addressing a workers convention in Ramban on the last day of her week-long tour of Jammu, the Peoples Democratic Party chief sought to know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee both visited Pakistan, but why do they (BJP) feel perturbed when we speak about it (holding dialogue with the neighbouring country).

Mehbooba alleged that the present government was only speaking the language of oppression by sending the youth to jails in and outside the union territory.