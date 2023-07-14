No power at flat rates for J&K employees residing in Srinagar, Jammu govt quarters

The directive, issued in furtherance of Administrative Council decision No 56/5/2023 dated June 21, 2023, has come into force with immediate effect.

“The Government Order No 301-GAD of 2013, dated February 20, 2013, pertaining to the payment of electricity charges by government employees residing in government quarters at Srinagar and Jammu at flat rates, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.