No power can stop J&K from touching new heights of development: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, May 29: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that no power on earth can stop the UT from touching new heights of progress and development. He said that Jammu was changing like Kashmir; the UT was heading towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Jambu Zoo, the LG, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that J&K is changing and changing for good. “Round the clock development is taking place across the UT. Jammu is changing like Kashmir. Today, we have the largest zoo of north India which is spread over 3200 kanals of land built at the cost of Rs 62.17 Crores,” he said.