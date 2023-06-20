No power cuts in Jammu city, six hour curtailment in rural, unmetered areas: JKPDD

Jammu, June 20: Amid scorching hot weather prevailing in Jammu region, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) on Tuesday announced that there will be no power curtailment in Jammu City from June 20 onwards.

According to an official communique by a JKPDD spokesperson, the power cut shall be restricted below 6 hours in rural/unmetered areas.

This improvement in power supply situation has been attributed to certain recent developments in power sector of Jammu and Kashmir like J&K’s own power generating plant i.e. 900 MW Baglihar HEP, which was generating at a reduced capacity due to low discharge of water in river Chenab, has now picked up and generating power at its full rated capacity.

Similarly, the power allocation from Government of India has increased by 200 MW from Hydro generating stations located outside J&K from where J&K imports power, due to improved generation in central Sector hydro generators such as Naptha Jhakri, Koldam and Tehri. Additionally, there has been an improvement in thermal generation also by around 60 MW, leading to higher allocation of power to J&K.